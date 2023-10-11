‘Ammayi’ from ‘Animal’ is a highly anticipated romantic anthem

Immerse yourself in the world of love and passion and experience the undeniable allure of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as they ignite the screen with their intense chemistry in the highly anticipated romantic anthem of the year 'Ammayi’ from the upcoming film 'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, this soulful melody’s Telugu words are penned by Anantha Sriram and composed by the maestro of melodies, Pritam. Pritam and Ranbir Kapoor, known for their magical collaborations in the past, continue to weave their spellbinding musical magic with 'Ammayi,' promising audiences an unforgettable musical experience.

Beyond its hauntingly beautiful melody, ‘Ammayi' showcases the scorching chemistry between the film's lead pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The song begins with a passionate lip lock as the duo introduces their love to Rashmika's family, followed by a series of kisses as they travel to a devotional place to get married.

The song's poster, which set the internet ablaze with its electrifying and passionate kiss between the two stars, has generated immense anticipation for the release of this track. 'Hua Main' in Hindi and ‘Ammayi’ in Telugu live up to the hype, offering a visual and auditory feast that adds an extra layer of intrigue to the highly anticipated film 'Animal.'

Prepare to surrender to the enchantment of 'Ammayi' as it serenades its way into your heart, becoming the ultimate romantic anthem of the year. Get ready to fall in love all over again with this unforgettable musical experience.

“Animal” is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1st.