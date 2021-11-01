Amrita Rao Opens Up About Her Son Veer On The Occasion Of His 1st Birthday

Bollywood's actress Amrita Rao who mesmerized all and sundry with 'Vivah' movie is all happy in her life after giving birth to her bundle of joy 'Veer'. Today being Veer's 1st birthday, it is a special day for the couple and thus, Amrita shared a beautiful pic on her Instagram page and wished her little one showering all her love!



She shared a beautiful pic of her lovely family that showcased little Veer in all smiles! All three twinned in the white outfits and looked amazing all happy. Amrita also wished her son jotting down, "VEER turns 1 & so do we as parent. Happy Bday to Us. We seek your Love n Blessings! #veer".

Well, Amrita also had a chat with a media house and opened up about Veer… She started off by saying, "Veer turns one, and the mommy in me will be one as well, thanks to my child. We will celebrate at home with immediate family members owing to the pandemic. There will be a lovely animal-themed cake for him. We are decorating the house with balloons. Our gift to Veer will be a contribution on his behalf to a non-profit organisation for cataract surgeries for senior citizens and children."

She also spoke about how her life changed after giving birth to Veer. Amrita said, she hasn't slept for 8 hours at a stretch for 18 months and managed to prepare his food and do her workout too. "Motherhood is about surprising yourself with the strength you never knew you had."

Amrita Rao gave birth to a baby boy in November, 2020. They named their little one as 'Veer' and are happy spending time with their bundle of joy Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got hitched on 15th May, 2016 after dating for almost 7 years.