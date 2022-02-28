Amul Gave A Special Surprise To Alia Bhatt By Dropping The Special ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Poster…

Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt is now basking in the success of her lastest movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'… She stepped into the shoes of mafia queen Gangubai and showcased a few important glimpses of her life… She made us cry, laugh, go stunned and also made us witness how she changed the lives of prostitutes and their children in the movie. The movie was released a couple of days ago and is running successfully in the theatres bagging praises from all corners of Bollywood. Amul India gave a special surprise to Alia Bhatt by sketching her Gangubai poster on its 'Butter' packet!



Alia looked cute as Gangubai and is seen having the bread-butter… Even the caption, "Khalia BhatteR? is also impressive!

Alia Bhatt essayed the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi and was seen as Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into a powerful woman who also built connections with the underworld dons. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura. She was fearless and ruled the area just like a queen!

Gangubai Kathiawadi is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.

This movie was released worldwide in the theatres on 25th February, 2022!