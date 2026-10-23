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Shweta Tripathi: Producing has made me look at storytelling differently
In Short
Shweta Tripathi reflects on how producing has transformed her approach to storytelling as her debut production, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, travels to international film festivals.
Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi, who is taking her production “Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan” to international film festivals and markets, said that producing has made her look at storytelling differently
The film marks an important milestone in her journey as a producer. With her debut feature as a producer travelling from the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026.
Shweta said in a statement: “There’s something very special about taking a film you believe in to an international platform, especially when it’s your first feature as a producer. The journey from Berlin to Toronto has been incredibly meaningful for me because it has allowed me to represent Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan in a completely different capacity.”
The actress added: “You begin to see the film beyond the process of making it and think about the people it could reach, the conversations it could start and the possibilities that lie ahead. It’s been a wonderful learning experience, and I’m excited about what this journey can mean for the film.”
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag and featuring Tillotama Shome and Shweta Tripathi, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan is a queer love story that approaches love and human relationships with honesty and nuance.
Talking about stepping into the shoes of a producer, she said: “Producing has made me look at storytelling differently. As an actor, you are deeply involved in bringing a character and a story to life.”
The actress added: “As a producer, you also have to think about the journey the film takes once it’s made, the people who might come on board, and how you can create opportunities for it to reach its audience. International film festivals and markets bring together people who can help make those possibilities real. Being able to represent my debut production on these platforms has been a significant step for me.”
Her journey as a producer began in theatre. In 2010, she launched her theatre production company, AllMyTea, with Cock, the queer drama by Olivier Award-winning British playwright Mike Bartlett.
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