Ananya Panday has her 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' moment

Actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram to put up a series of pictures from a beach. However, more than the photographs, the witty caption entertainer her followers.



The actress said that she was having a "KahoNaaPyaarHai" moment, a reference to Hrithik Roshan starrer in which the protagonists get abandoned on an island.

In a white dress with an oversized bomber jacket, Ananya posed in the pictures posted on Sunday and captioned them as, "Having my 'KahoNaaPyaar Hai' moment with myself (it clearly didn't end well)."

On the work front, Ananya has a film with Vijay Deverakonda titled "Liger" and Shakun Batra's directorial next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.