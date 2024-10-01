Live
- Ananya Panday lights up the French capital with her unparalleled charm
- Rajinikanth stable, to be discharged on Thursday: Hospital
- Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi serving jail term in VIP style, claims provincial minister
- Police Likely to Enforce Fines on Overloaded KSRTC buses
- Symposium Highlights the Importance of Nutritional Therapy in Health and Illness
- Two Youths Embark on a 3,000 km Bicycle Journey
- Telangana has been awarded a Bronze Award for its groundbreaking tax reforms
- Maha: ‘Shivneri Sundari’ to serve food & beverages to passenger on E Shivneri buses
- 2021 Champions League final goal-scorer Havertz looking to prove himself again in Arsenal colours
- Kalotina crossing point reopens in Bulgaria
Just In
Ananya Panday lights up the French capital with her unparalleled charm
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Call Me Bae’, is in Paris. The actress attended a fashion event in the French capital.
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Call Me Bae’, is in Paris. The actress attended a fashion event in the French capital.
On Tuesday, Ananya took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures and videos of her outing in Paris.
She was Invited by fashion label Chanel itself to the event where she sported Look 9 from the Cruise show that took place earlier this year- a pink, ecru and black fantasy cotton tweed jacket with matching bermudas. She accessorised her look with black & white heels and a saccharine pink chained bag. Her presence at such an exclusive event highlights her growing influence, not just in cinema but also in the world of luxury fashion.
Fresh off her Call Me Bae success, Ananya has been riding high. Her portrayal of the quirky and stylish Bella Bae Chowdhary has not only won hearts in India but also garnered significant attention overseas.
Her appeal to the Gen Z is undeniable, and has become the go-to face for brands looking to connect with younger audiences. Endorsing over 15 major brands, from luxury labels to everyday essentials, she is the embodiment of versatility. Whether on-screen or off, Ananya is quickly becoming an international icon for her generation.
Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming streaming movie ‘CTRL’ which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane of ‘Lootera’ fame.
In the film, she essays the role of an influencer who seeks help from Ai to exact revenge from her influencer boyfriend.
She also has ‘Shankara’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.