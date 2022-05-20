Anek Trailer: Joshua Aka Ayushmann Khuranna Is On His Biggest Mission Ever Being Undercover Officer

Bollywood's young actor Ayushmann Khuranna is all in the best phase of his career and is all set to entertain his fans with Anek movie… As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this action thriller and showcased how the under-cover agent Joshua unveils the plans of terrorists!

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the trailer on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The trailer showcases a glimpse of Joshua's amazing plan! He himself gets caught by the terrorists and then unveils their mission with his intelligence! Sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "One step closer to the biggest mission ever! Witness Joshua in action next Friday. Watch #Anek ONLY IN CINEMAS ON 27th May, 2022."

Anek being an action thriller, it is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Ayushmann will be essaying the character of Joshua in this movie. Even the tagline "Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan" also made the movie turn into the most-awaited ones. Anek will hit the big screens on 27th May, 2022!

His next movie, Doctor G movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner. As the shooting is wrapped up a few days ago in Prayagraj, the film will soon hit the screens. Ayushmann is essaying the role of a doctor in this movie and will be seen as Dr. Uday Gupta. Glam doll Rakul Preet Singh is the lead actress and she will essay the role of Dr. Fatima Duggal. Along with these lead actors, even Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha are also roped in to play the prominent characters.