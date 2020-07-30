Anil Kapoor Wishes His Dear Son-In-Law Anand Ahuja With A Sweet Post

Bollywood ace actor Anil Kapoor shared an awesome post on the occasion of his handsome son-in-law's Anand Ahuja's birthday… Anil Kapoor also penned a few lovely words and showered all his love on the birthday boy. ace actorshared an awesome post on the occasion of his handsome son-in-law's's birthday… Anil Kapoor also penned a few lovely words and showered all his love on the birthday boy.

He took to his Instagram and dropped a few pics and sweetly wished Anand Ahuja… Have a look!

The first one is the single candid click of Anand, he is seen buttoning his tuxedo… Coming to the second one, both Sonam and Anand are seen posing to cams. The third one is special as both handsome hunks are seen in one frame. Finally, the fourth one is Anand's single pic!!!

Anil Kapoor also wrote, "You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you!

Regarding a son-in-law as a son shows off the Anil Kapoor's love towards Anand…

Even Anand Ahuja liked this post and replied in a sweet way… He wrote "the greatest blessings to have the families we have... and to have a father in law I can steal some poses from! 📸 😂❤️"

It was just yesterday we have seen Sonam Kapoor counting hours for Anand's birthday and also made us know how she is going to surprise her dear hubby…

Through this post, Sonam revealed that Anand is fond of 'Ice Creams' and 'Basket Ball'… Sonam is seen walking on the road… She is so excited for Anand's birthday and doled out that, he searches for Ice Cream where ever he goes and asks Sonam to join the game…

Sonam also made us go awe with the awesome Instagram filter… She is seen surrounded by Ice Cream and Basketball images…

She wrote, "T-2 days for Anand's birthday and I'm jumping up and down! Anand is nothing if not consistent, from the day I met him to now—his two favourites are exactly the same. Basketball and ice cream. 😁 I love you and I can't wait! 💕🥁🎷🎺"

Happy Birthday Anand Ahuja…