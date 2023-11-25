‘Animal’ is a character driven film: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly awaited wild action entertainer 'Animal' has created a sensation with its promotional content. The trailer released just like this has increased the expectations of the movie. Especially, the scene between father and son blew away minds of audience and created much required hype for the movie.

In 'Animal', Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as female lead opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are playing other key roles. The film is prestigiously produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar T-Series, Pranai Reddy Vanga Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is going to have a grand release on December 1st in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

What is ‘Animal’ movie about? Can we see it as a father-son love story?

Yes. In a way it can be considered as a love story between father and son. But the essence of the story is how far a man will go for his family.

Arjun Reddy's character has a lot of anger. Those shades are also seen in Ranbir's character in ‘Animal.’ Does ‘Arjun Reddy’ have similarities to ‘Animal’ in terms of characters?

Both are very honest people . That is the common factor. Arjun Reddy is a character who cannot control his anger. Animal's character usually has the same anger that all people have. Arjun Reddy, Animal, both these are character driven films. It can be said as a similarity. Apart from this, the story and character are completely different.

Any reason for designing the hero character in your films with intense emotion?

When it comes to “Arjun Reddy,” he is a very honest character when it comes to love. Naturally, there is an intense emotion when love is lost. When he essays the role of a son who would do anything for his father in “Animal,” his emotional quotient is naturally high.

There is no ‘Arjun Reddy’ without Preethi. What is the importance of Rashmika's role in ‘Animal’?

Rashmika has a very important role throughout the film. Not regular but very different. A character who understands the hero more than his parents. After the hero, Rashmika and Anil Kapoor's roles are equally important. It also has a good love story.

What made you to name the film ‘Animal?’

We got education and intelligence and we are called human being. But man is a social animal. We have increased IQ, increased communication, are first in the food chain and wear clothes. This name was given because the title 'Animal' is good for a story related to such a character.