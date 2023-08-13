‘Animal’ team luckily missed the clash with sequels

Bollywood star hero Ranbir Kapoor scored success this year with the rom-com entertainer “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” which collected around 135 crores nett. His new film “Animal” should have hit the screens on August 11. But the team postponed the release to December 1.



Well, this decision by the makers turned out to be an advantage for the film. Currently, the new releases in B-town, “Gadar 2,” and “Oh My God 2” are ruling the roost at the box office with amazing collections. While “Gadar 2” is on rage, “Oh My God 2” picked up steam with glowing word of mouth.

Had Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial been released along with these two sequels, it would have faced the theatres issue. Ultimately the box office potential of this gangster drama would have got affected considerably. Netizens are opining that the “Animal” team did the right thing by avoiding Independence Day clash. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady in this film.