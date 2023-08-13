Live
- CCB Operation: Dismantling Synthetic Drug Ring on the Coast
- All about organ donation and transplantation system
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?
- 'MTV Roadies': Gautam to warn Vashu Jain to keep his attitude in check
- Two senior most Telangana Congress leaders meet in Hyderabad. Whats Up ?
- Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other
- Dheerendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dhaam will be in Hyderabad
- No BJP-BJD tieup, says Arjun Munda
- Four met watery grave in Tumakuru
Just In
‘Animal’ team luckily missed the clash with sequels
Bollywood star hero Ranbir Kapoor scored success this year with the rom-com entertainer “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” which collected around 135 crores nett.
Bollywood star hero Ranbir Kapoor scored success this year with the rom-com entertainer “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” which collected around 135 crores nett. His new film “Animal” should have hit the screens on August 11. But the team postponed the release to December 1.
Well, this decision by the makers turned out to be an advantage for the film. Currently, the new releases in B-town, “Gadar 2,” and “Oh My God 2” are ruling the roost at the box office with amazing collections. While “Gadar 2” is on rage, “Oh My God 2” picked up steam with glowing word of mouth.
Had Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial been released along with these two sequels, it would have faced the theatres issue. Ultimately the box office potential of this gangster drama would have got affected considerably. Netizens are opining that the “Animal” team did the right thing by avoiding Independence Day clash. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady in this film.