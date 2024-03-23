Ankita Lokhande’s selfless gesture wins hearts

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie and dedication to her craft, actress Ankita Lokhande has chosen to forego her remuneration for her latest cinematic endeavor, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' Revealing this noble gesture, producer Sandeep Singh expressed his admiration for Ankita's talent and character.

Known for her impactful portrayals on screen, Ankita has consistently impressed audiences with her versatile performances, whether as Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta,' Jhalkari Bai in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi,' or her latest role as Yamunabai in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' alongside Randeep Hooda.

Addressing her penchant for choosing substantial roles, Ankita remarked, "It comes naturally to me, but I don't choose it purposely." However, producer Sandeep Singh emphasized Ankita's acting prowess, affirming that she naturally gravitates towards roles that demand depth and nuance.

Highlighting Ankita's commitment to the project, Sandeep disclosed that she did not charge a single rupee for her role in the film. He attributed this decision to Ankita's friendship with him and her willingness to support him during challenging times.

Ankita echoed Sandeep's sentiments, explaining, "Because he came to me with the film. He is my very dear friend, and there were a lot of things going on." Her selfless act exemplifies the camaraderie and solidarity prevalent within the film industry, transcending monetary considerations in favor of artistic collaboration and support.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' stands as a testament to Ankita Lokhande's unwavering commitment to her craft and her willingness to champion meaningful storytelling, regardless of financial gain.