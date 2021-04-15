Anniyan Remake: Director Shankar Hits Back To The Producer And Says, His Claim Of ‘Copying’ The Storyline Is Baseless

It is all known that the Indian Film Industry's ace director Shankar is collaborating with Bollywood's ace actor Ranveer Singh for Kollywood's blockbuster movie Anniyan. Yesterday, he shared the news through his Twitter page and treated all his fans with this big news. Well, it seems the project is facing some issues right before the start of the shooting itself. The producer of the Anniyan movie AascarRavichandran accused he owns the rights of the film and Shankar cannot direct it without his approval.

Well, Shankar has denied the allegations that were made on him and also dropped a lengthy note explaining the whole issue and also defended himself. He gave a strong reply that, he is behind the concept and the script and thus, he has the rights to use it however he wants to.

Let us have a look at the official note released by the filmmaker Shankar…









This letter reads, "Greetings for the day, I am shocked to receive your mail dated 14.04.2021 stating that you own the storyline of the movie Anniyan. In this context, I submit that the movie was released in the year 2005 and everyone associated with the movie were aware that the script and storyline belongs exclusively to me and in fact the movie was released with the tag: Story, Screenplay and Direction by Shankar. I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances. I am rather surprised to see the reference to late Sri Sujatha, as he was engaged by me only to write dialogues for the film and was accordingly credited. He was not involved in the script, screenplay or characterization in any manner, and there is no scope beyond his engagement as a dialogue writer.



Given that the script vests with me, I am absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit. Infact, you/your entity does not have the right to remake or make any derivative rights for "Anniyan", as the said rights have not been granted to you in writing. In the absence of any assignment in writing from me, there can be no basis whatsoever to even assert that the "storyline" vests with you. You as the producer have gained substantially from the success of the film "Anniyan", and are needlessly trying to unjustly enrich yourself even in my future endeavours which have no correlation to you. Needless to state, I can only hope good sense will prevail upon you after this clarification and you will stop agitating such baseless claims. This reply is issued without prejudice, and to clarify the actual situation of me as a director and writer being subject to such avaricious and illegal claims to needlessly attempt to jeopardise my future projects."

Let us also have a look at the prouder of Anniyan movie AascarRavichandran allegations on Shankar:

"I am utterly shocked to know that you are likely to undertake the direction of a Hindi film by adopting the story of the movie, Anniyan. You are well aware of the fact that I am the producer of the said movie Anniyan. The entire story rights were purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline. As such, any such adaptation or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal".

"Further, I wish to remind you that after the not so successful film namely Boys, directed by you, you were severely stressed due to the dented image. Still, I have provided you with the opportunity to direct the film Anniyan, after which you have regained the lost ground, only because of my support. It is a sorry state of affairs that you have conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing me, you have tried to reap the accolades of my successful movie Anniyan by associating yourself with an adaptation of Hindi version of the same. I am sure you always maintain certain ethical values, hence I wonder how you can stoop to a low level by resorting to such unlawful acts."

"You are hereby advised to immediately stop proceeding any further on the same, due to the illegal copying of the storyline for which the entire rights are held by me. Please note that a legal notice follows this letter."

It was just yesterday Shankar released a few pics posing along with Ranveer and producer and announced this breaking news to all his fans.





In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.
@jayantilalgada @PenMovies pic.twitter.com/KyFFTkWGSL — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 14, 2021





This image showcases the three legends of this movie, lead actor Ranveer Singh, director Shankar and producer JayantilalGada.

Shankar also jotted down, "In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.

@jayantilalgada@PenMovies".

Anniyan movie has created records with its unique content and stood as one of the biggest hits of Kollywood. Vikram did his best on the screens and was seen in three different roles. Now, we need to wait and watch how will Ranveer entertain the audience by stepping into the shoes of Vikram.