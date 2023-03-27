Anshula Kapoor Confirms Her Relationship With Screen Writer Rohan

Love tales in Bollywood are common and they always create buzz on social media when the actors post pictures with their partners. Off late, Arjun Kapoor's dear sister Anshula also dropped a cosy pic with her beau Rohan Thakkar and confirmed her relationship with this young screen writer.



Along with sharing this cosy pic, she added, '366 and a love symbol' confirming her relationship with this young screen writer.

The couple looked lovely being lost in each other's eyes amid the beautiful blue sea!

Well, from a few days, there were many rumours doing rounds in Bollywood about Anshula and Rohan's dating. A couple of times, the duo were seen attending some events and thus, they were clicked by the media. Earlier during interaction with netizens, Anshula was asked about her New Year celebrations and to their surprise, she dropped a pic with Rohan and said that "Not a big party person! We stayed in. Wore matching pajamas and saw Glass Onion on Netflix! Best."





Well, Anshula also inspired many young girls with her amazing transformation and now she looks no less than any Bollywood diva. Being active on social media, she stays in touch with her fans and recently she also made her debut in a Fashion Week and stunned all and sundry with her glam and charm!