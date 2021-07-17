Anupam Kher Announces His 519th Movie Sharing A Small Video

Bollywood's most versatile actor Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. He keeps on treating his fans with all frequent updates and shares his views on the trending issues as well. Along with the throwback pics, he also shares the updates of his movies and creates noise on social media.



Off late, he announced his 519th movie and shared a small video on his Instagram page. Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Delighted to announce my 519th film while flying above the #AtlantcOcean at 36000 feet. God has been kind to me. It is so humbling to be able to reach this possibility. Of course it is my hard work but it is also the blessings of millions of people, my fans, my followers on SM, my friends, my family, my elders. Also thanks to #IndianFilmIndustry and the film makers around the world for being so kind and generous to me. I feel special. Will give you the other details about the film soon!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #519thFilm #MagicOfCinema #Joy #Blessed".

The video showcased the video of his flight journey travelling from India to EWR. He announced that great news when he was in flight and that too above the Atlantic Ocean at 36000 feet. He shared his happiness with all his fans and announced that the details of the movie will be doled out soon.

Speaking about Anupam Kher's work front, he will be next seen in Happy Birthday, The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks and The Kashmir Flies movies.

Well, his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with cancer recently and now she is getting treated for this deadly disease. Anupam also frequent shared his wife's health updates with all his fans.