Anupam Kher Reveals That His Wife Kirron Kher Is Suffering From Blood Cancer

We have already witnessed a few Bollywood actors like Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan battled with deadly cancer and lost their lives. Even Sanjay Dutt and Sonali Bendre were also diagnosed with cancer but they successfully recovered from this disease and are back to the film sets. Now, another ace actress of Bollywood Kirron Kher who is fondly known for her 'Mother' roles has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Her husband Anupam Kher revealed it through his Twitter page and said that she is a fighter and is undergoing treatment.

Anupam Kher wrote, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on".

He further added, "She is all heart and that is why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar".

Reportedly KirronKher is diagnosed with cancer last year and is undergoing treatment for it. During the lockdown, she was stuck in Chandigarh while Anupam along with his son Sikander stayed in Mumbai.

Hope KirronKher will defeat this deadly cancer and come back strong to the film sets. Anupam also said that the best team of doctors are treating Kirron and thus there hope of recovery.