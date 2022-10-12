Anupam Kher's First Look Poster From Uunchai Is Unveiled

Just a couple of days ago, the makers of Uunchai unveiled the first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan and introduced him as Amit Srivastava. Now, they dropped the first look poster of Anupam Kher and introduced him as Om Sharma via social media…

Even Anupam Kher also shared his first look poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "मिलिए #Uunchai के #OmSharma से! ये फ़िल्म मेरी पहली फ़िल्म #सारांश को मिला के @rajshrifilms के साथ पाँचवीं फ़िल्म है। "ऊँचाई" मेरे फ़िल्मी जीवन की एक बहुत ही अहम फ़िल्म है! और इसका सारा श्रेय जाता है इसके निर्देशक #SoorajBarjatya को! #OmSharma'd#s character is very close to my heart! See you in theatres on 11-11-22. जय हो! #Film #Friendship #Family".

In the poster, he is seen in two avatars… One in a classy avatar from library and the upper one from the snow-filled mountains dressed up in woollen wear.

In the earlier released poster, Amitabh Bachchan looked awesome and is seen in woollen wear amid snow-filled mountains. Even the background showcases him in a gala event sitting amid a few ladies. Amitabh Bachchan is introduced as Amit Srivastava and the movie celebrates life and friendship. It will release on 11th November, 2022! Along with him, even Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are also essaying prominent roles in this movie and they all will hold a great bond in this film.

Even Taran Adarsh also shared the same poster and wrote, "SOORAJ R BARJATYA UNVEILS FIRST LOOK OF ANUPAM KHER FROM 'UUNCHAI'... #SoorajRBarjatya unveils #FirstLook poster of #AnupamKher from #Rajshri's #Uunchai... Stars #AmitabhBachchan... In *cinemas* 11 Nov 2022."

Along with these three ace actors, the movie also has Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali, Sheen Dass and Abhishek Singh Pathania in prominent roles.

This Sooraj Barjatya directorial is produced by the director along with Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal under the Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media banners. Uuchai movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022!