Anushka Sharma Is Seen Virat In a Funny Way

The Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli is enjoying the Corona break to the core… As both Anushka and Virat will always be in their respective professions, this break has made them stay locked together in their home.

This unwanted break is making all the celebrity couples to spend quality time with their dear ones and family members. Anushka and Virat are staying close to their fans through social media by sharing their posts.

Today, Anushka has shared an amazing video, where she is seen teasing Kohli… Have a look!

In this video, Anushka is seen uttering "Kohli… AeyKohli Chauka Maar Na Chauka… Kya Kar Re…" She uttered these words amazingly in an ultimate tone. Kohli also was seen giving superb expression to this dialogue…



Anushka also stated that she has made this video as Virat is missing his field along with the love he gets from millions of his fans. And this one is one particular type of fan too!!!

Anushka killed it to the core making Virat remember his fans… Isn't it funny???

Well, let us hope our country becomes free from the clutches of Corona soon and we all get back to our regular lifestyle!!!

Till then stay safe at home!!!