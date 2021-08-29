Aparshakti Khurana Is All Happy Becoming A Father And Said, ‘Half Me And Half The Person I Love’

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are blessed with a baby girl on Friday. The actor shared this happy news through his social media page and also announced the name of the baby girl as Arzoie.



The cute poster revealed the happy news and made all the fans of this young hero happy!

On the other hand, Aparshakti Khurana shared his happiness speaking to a leading daily and said it is a great feeling!

He started off by saying, "Growing your family with the love of your life is a great feeling. We were a little stressed about the baby's birth, but by God's grace, it went smoothly. I can't thank God enough for being so kind to us. We feel truly blessed."

Recollecting the best moment of his life, he said, "It can't be described in words. We spent the entire second lockdown in anticipation of the baby's arrival, and there I was, finally holding her in my arms. To see that this little baby is half me and half the person I love is so heart-warming."

Sharing that the last few months were quite nerve-wracking, he doled out, "Sometimes, I would get nervous about becoming a father, as it is my first time. During such instances, Aakriti would assure me that everything would be fine. I want to be a good parent; I have so many great fathers around me to take inspiration from."

Finally, he said, his brother Ayushmann Khurrana is a great inspiration being a father of two kids. "Ayush bhaiyya is a great father, and I am definitely been inspired by him. The one thing that I have learnt from him is to give your children the freedom to be themselves. We have also been taking tips from Ayush bhaiyya and his wife, Tahira. One piece of advice that we really liked was to get as much sleep as you can before the baby comes because once that happens, you lose out on it (laughs!)."

Aparshakti also said that they call the little one with a couple of nicknames. "We thought of over 100 names before shortlisting this. We also fondly address her by her nicknames — Zoiee and ZuZu."