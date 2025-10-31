Arti Singh reveals Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ikk Kudi' made her cry: 'Every frame was so beautiful'

Mumbai: Arti Singh cannot stop gushing about 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's latest outing "Ikk Kudi".

Arti revealed that she even ended up shedding a few tears during the second half of the movie.

Expressing her admiration for the film, Arti dropped a few photos of herself hugging and kissing Shehnaaz. Her post further had some pics of her posing outside the cinema hall.

Applauding "Ikk Kudu", she penned on social media, "Watched Ikk kudi … itni achi film . Jo socha tha usse bohut Jyada achi . .. superb performance by everyone ... such mature performance by @shehnaazgill .. Dadi was so cute .. and 2nd half made me cry… .. @shehnaazgill and @kaushal_j .. bhagwan khoob chale ye film and I really wish u both make new successful beginning as producers...(sic)."

Praising director Amarjit Singh Saron, Arti added, "@amarjitsaron sir kya hi bolun . Every frame was so beautiful..That shot of sun and one side tejo and Kikkar it was so so beautiful (Evil eye and red heart emoji).. . Please guys watch the film (Popcorn emoji) u wil laugh and cry and come out with happy face (Evil eye and red heart emoji) and this girl deserves all the happiness and success .. (Smiling Face with Open Hands Emoji)."

Shehnaaz also reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

All the contestants of season 13 of the reality show, "Bigg Boss" are known to share a great equation even after the show ended a long time back.

Ahead of the release of "Ikk Kudi", Shehnaaz offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.

Speaking during her religious visit, she shared, "We have come to the city of the Guru to seek Waheguru's blessings for our film. Our film 'Ikk Kudi' is releasing on October 31, and we hope it turns out to be a super-duper hit."

Spilling beans about the movie, Shehnaaz stated that "Ikk Kudi" depicts a story ranging from 1950 to 2025, and hence, the audience will get to witness many colors and emotions.

“The film was shot in Chandigarh, and it portrays the complete Punjabi atmosphere. When the audience watches it, they will feel that this is a story connected to the soil of Punjab,” she added.