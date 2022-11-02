Avatar 2 Trailer: James Cameron Shares A Glimpse Of Another War And Adds More Emotional Content To The Sequel

Avatar… This movie needs no introduction! It created many records and erased the past ones too with its magnificent content and extraordinary graphics. It made the audience sit at the edge of their seats with its magical presence on the big screens. After a long wait, now the filmmaker James Cameron dropped the trailer of its sequel and made the day for all the movie buffs. Along with the trailer release, the makers also confirmed the release date of this magnum opus and made the way to the biggest entertainer of this season…

James Cameron shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer poster, he also wrote, "On December 16, experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater."



Going with the trailer, it made us return to Pandora and showcases the family of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Well, their daughter is seen frequently doling out that she feels her heartbeat and referring to some person. Then the makers made it clear that we need to be ready to witness another war and this time, the water sequences play a major role going with the tag line, 'The Way of Water'. The under-water photography techniques and picturesque sequences raise the expectations on the movie.

Along with Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, these actors are the new additions to this series, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement. The movie will be released on 16th December 2022 in the theatres worldwide and show off its magic during the Christmas season!

As Avatar 2 is on the way, the makers already confirmed that the series will be going on and definitely they will make Avatar 3 and 4 parts too.







