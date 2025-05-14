Live
Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr pair up for ‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2’
Actor Avinash Tiwary, who is known for ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Madgaon Express’ will be seen sharing the screen with actress Medha Shankr in the upcoming movie ‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2’.
The lead duo, Avinash and Medha, took to Instagram to share clapboard pictures from the sets, marking the beginning of the film’s shoot schedule in Uttarakhand. The film is a sequel to ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ which starred Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey.
The sequel promises a blend of romance, family fun, quirky comedy, and heartwarming moments for all ages.
It is produced by Vinod Bachchan, who is known for bankroling ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’.
Talking about ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’, producer Vinod Bachchan said, “We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection.”
The sequel is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.
Last year, Avinash Tiwary, who shared the screen with actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the streaming movie ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, had shared his earliest memory of meeting the actress. The actor shared that he met Tamannaah for the first time when he was in 9th standard.
Avinash revealed, “I don’t know if many of you know this, but I met Tamannaah for the first time when she was in 9th grade. I had just finished my 12th standard, wanting to pursue acting, and attended an acting workshop. I was quite young compared to the others there, but little did I know that someone even younger than me was also attending—and that was Tamannaah. Even back then, she had a remarkable presence”.
‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ marked the second collaboration between Avinash Tiwary and Neeraj Pandey.