Ayan Mukerji And Karan Johar Unveil The Glimpse Of Beautiful Song Kesariya For Lovebirds Alia And Ranbir Kapoor

It is all known that Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon getting married… On this special occasion, the makers and the director of their upcoming movie Bramhastra unveiled a glimpse of the lovely song "Kesariya…" and showcased the lead actors in a beautiful way… Karan and Ayan penned lovely notes along with unveiling the song on their social media pages…



Ayan Mukerji

Along with sharing a glimpse of the song, Ayan also wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon !

Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!

We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!

Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever. #loveisthelight (Link in Bio for YouTube… bigger better watch".

Going with the song, it is all beautiful… It showcased the lead actors Isha and Shiva romancing on the ship… Ranbir looked handsome sporting in a casual avatar while Alia mesmerised all and sundry with her yellow outfit! They are seen in much love in the glimpse of this song.

Karan Johar also shared the same glimpse of the "Kesariya…" song and wrote, "Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other's and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more. #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt #brahmastra".

Bramhastra has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor being lead actors. This movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Finally, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie. The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format' and it is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva the super hero while Alia Bhatt will essay the role of Isha being his love interest in the movie.