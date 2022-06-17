Ayan Mukerji Drops A 'Thank You' Note And Expresses His Happiness Witnessing A Massive Response To Brahmastra Trailer

It is all known that Bollywood's most-awaited movie 'Brahmastra' trailer is unveiled yesterday and it bagged terrific response from the netizens. The amazing VFX and interesting concept raised the expectations on the movie. The trailer introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and made us witness his 'Agni' astra supernatural powers. Even Nagarjuna who holds the power of 1000 Nandi's also looked wonderful as artist Aniket and Alia as Isha is also part of this fictional tale of protecting the world from the dark powers! Witnessing the massive response to the trailer, director Ayan is all overwhelmed and dropped a 'Thank You' note on his social media page…



This note reads, "Hello everyone, Yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our Trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK You for the love, encouragement and excitement that the Trailer is receiving. It means... everything to me. I feel so energised today - as we enter this last lap leading up to our film's release! We will give all that energy and more... our absolute best - to give you guys - a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra.... one that I hope you will feel proud of! September 9th - Here we come!".

The trailer showcased how Ranbir Kapoor who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world from Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how will Shiva stop her from succeeding in her mission.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!