Ayushmann Khurrana And John Abraham Kick-Start The Shootings For Their Next Projects…

After 5 months of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, slowly all the actors are coming back to their normalcy. Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and a few others also wrapped up their schedules and are moving towards their next movies. Off late, even the young heroes of B-Town Ayushmann Khurrana and John Abraham also kick-started the shootings for their movies. The 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' actor has joined the sets of Ayushmann Khurrana kick-starts shooting for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and Dhoom lead actor began the shooting of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' flick.

Both Ayushmann and Divya Khosla Kumar took to their social media accounts and shared the happy news with their fans…

The Bollywood actress Divya Khosla Kumar has shared an amazing selfie on her Instagram and awed us!!! She posed along with John Abraham and Milap Zaveri in all smiles… She also wrote, "Finally after a year & the half long wait my film #SatyamevaJayate2 goes on floor

Extremely Thankful for this opportunity

Thank You Godji

Thank you @thejohnabraham @milapzaveri @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani @madhubhojwani

Thank you to all my dearest Fans & wellwishers for your constant LOVE & Support #grateful #divyakhoslakumar #divians ❤️ #SMJEID2021".

John, Milap and Divya are posing with the clap board. He also wrote, "Waited for this day since 15th August 2018 when part 1 released and got so much love from audiences. So grateful ❤️🙏🤞💪 #SatyamevaJayate2

#SMJ2EID2021".

Satyameva Jayate 2 movie is being directed by Milap Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. This movie also has Manoj Bajpayee, Nora Fatehi and Daya Shankar Pandey in other prominent roles. Satyameva Jayate 2 movie is all vigilante action drama and the protagonist will fight against injustice and misuse of power.

Divya even dropped a clapboard image of Satyameva Jayate 2 movie on her Instagram stories…

Ayushmann Khurrana

This Bollywood young actor has begun the shooting of his next movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and dropped a picture from the sets of this flick.









In this post, Ayushmann shared a couple of pics from the sets of the movie… In the first pic, he is seen sitting on the sofa along with Vaani Kapoor. Even director Abhishek Kapoor is also seen in the pic. Ayushmann looked handsome in all his new look sporting in a red sleeveless tee. His new haircut and French beard gave him a suave appeal. The second pic shows the clap board which is being clapped for the first shot of the movie. He also wrote, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time ❤️

Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

@gattukapoor @_vaanikapoor_ #BhushanKumar @pragyakapoor_ @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @gitspictures".

This post garnered millions of views… Tahira Kashyap, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Aparshakti Khurana and a few others wished 'All The Best' for the whole team.

Ayushmann will essay the role of a cross-functional athlete and he is seen in a complete build-up body and flaunted his muscles. This flick has Vaani Kapoor as the lead actress and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor under T-series banner.