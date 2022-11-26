Ayushmann Khurrana And Malaika Arora’s ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ Song From ‘An Action Hero’ Is Out

Bollywood's young actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to treat the movie buffs with his upcoming movie 'An Action Hero'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating a noise on social media with their frequent updates from the movie. Off late, they dropped the rocking song "Aap Jaisa Koi…" and showcased a glimpse Malaika and Ayushmann's groovy steps!



Ayushmann also shared the video song on his Instagram and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Being a complete party song, it showcased Ayushmann and Malaika in modish attires and they rocked the stage with their amazing dancing skills. Along with sharing the song, Ayushmann also wrote, "When the OG Diva met #AnActionHero #AapJaisaKoi song out now with @malaikaaroraofficial! #AnActionHero in cinemas on 2nd December, 2022. @iyer.anirudh @aanandlrai #BhushanKumar @jaideepahlawat @malaikaaroraofficial #KrishanKumar @neeraj.yadav911 @khanolkar.ninad @kanupriyaaiyer @tanishk_bagchi @zarakhan @officialaltamashfaridi #Biddu #Indeevar @vijayganguly @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @shivchanana @cypplofficial @neeraj_madhav @castingchhabra @aafilms.official".

Going with the earlier released trailer, it first introduces Ayushmann as a successful action hero and focuses on his reel life. But the twist in the tale is, in his real life, he kills some people and makes it a challenge to the police offices. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his murder motive.

An Action Hero movie is being directed by Anirudh Iyer and is produced by Anan L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners. The female lead of the movie is still not revealed. This movie will be released on 2nd December, 2022!

Well, Ayushmann Khurrana is all in the best phase of his career and he will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 movie.