Ayushmann Khurrana drives down memory lane
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, went down memory lane and recalled his childhood days.
Ayushmann posted a string of pictures and videos on his Instagram stories. In the video, he was passing through his school in the car.
On the clip, he wrote: "So I just crossed my school. Sigh."
He then posted a picture of a restaurant he used to visit when he was a kid along with his father. He shared a photograph of the restaurant's menu board.
He captioned it: "Rate badalte rehte hain har saal. Bachpan mein jab papa ke saath aata tha toh 10 rupaye ki coffee hoti thi. (When I used to come here in my childhood with my father. The coffee was just for Rs 10.)"
Ayushmann, who is shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", co-starring Vaani Kapoor, in his hometown Chandigarh. The movie is a progressive love story.