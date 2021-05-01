B-town choreographer Rahul Shetty made it to ‘Guinness Book of World Record’

Renowned and ace Choreographer Rahul Shetty has made it to Guinness Book of World Record for choreographing the largest roller skating dance routine of 270 participants, achieved by Shiv Ganga Roller Skating Club in Belgaum, Karnataka, India.

He has choreographed for "Race 3", "ABCD", "ABCD 2","Baghi 2", "Houseful 4" , DJ Bravo's "The chamiya song" and all songs of "Street Dancer 3D" has made Prabhudeva move to his beats. He directed and choreographed this song "Kurta Pajama" by Tony Kakkar and Shehnaz Gill. He has choreopraghed stars like Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy and many more.

On talking about his recent victory excited Rahul shares, "'Guinness world record' - the title itself holds so much of importance and honour that being entitled to it for one of my achievements is surreal. Never expected this to happen and when I received the news I was just feeling grateful for it."

He further adds, "When I was really young back in my school days, my parents had got me this big fat "Guinness Book Of World Records "which had fancy illustrations and the real pictures of the record holders and I always used to wish if I can ever have my name in that book. So unconsciously I think my mind was already preparing and manifesting for it, later when I started working with Remo D'souza sir who is also a record holder, have his certificate nicely framed hanging up at his office wall with so much of pride which I always used to look and admire at almost every day and then today I proudly hold one of the titles on my name with that logo of it just above my name. So it's a moment of pride for my parents and my family while I am just thinking of ways to break another record with my moves."