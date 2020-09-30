Balika Vadhu Director Now Selling Vegetables in Azamgarh

Famous Hindi serial "Balika Vadhu" director Ram Vriksha Gaur was seen selling vegetables in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh for a living. The director had come to Azamgarh to identify locations for a Bhojpuri movie shooting before Covid lockdown but got stuck in lockdown and the movie also got stalled. When he realised that he was heading for Bankruptcy he resorted to selling vegetables which were his family's earlier occupation and even now he continues with the same job, it is being learned. The director has said that he owns a house in Bombay and is planning to return after the situation improves. There are many such unheard stories of people who have turned victims thanks to Covid-19 lockdown.

The workers of sandalwood and film industries of other states had raised a bug hue and cry after they ran into financial crisis. While some of them got some relief funds, a few others committed suicides due to poverty. Film chambers across the country have to now ponder over this crisis and find out ways and means to help these hapless industry workers.

Balika Vadhu based on the concept of child marriage was set in Rajasthan and was one of the most popular TV serials. There were some 2245 episodes of the famous TV serial which dealt with the struggles of Anandi a child bride and her husband's extra-marital affair. Balika Vadhu garnered record TRPs and was one of the most-watched serials across India. The serial was also dubbed into several Indian languages.