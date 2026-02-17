Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi CM open CM-Shri School in Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a CM-Shri School in Sarojini Nagar and launched the CM-Shri Schools project in 75 city schools, assuring an increasing use of AI tools for improving the learning level among students, an official said.

The two assured the best of facilities for students in Delhi schools, emphasising that using modern AI tools will increase in the coming time for optimising gains from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The CM-Shri Schools will offer upgraded facilities, including AI-enabled Smart Classrooms, Career Counselling Lab, ICT Lab, Digitised Library, Multi-Sectoral Skill Lab, Language Lab, Resource Room for Inclusive Education and CM Shri Digital Portal for Competitive Exam Preparation.

During the programme on Tuesday, Pradhan and CM Gupta visited stalls at an exhibition by school students who had displayed their digital creations prepared using AI-tools.

The Union Minister recently held a meeting with policymakers, academic leaders, and emerging technology entrepreneurs to discuss how AI can be leveraged to transform India’s education system, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Earlier, the Chief Minister on Monday took a major step towards making the national capital clean, developed, and pollution-free by extending special financial assistance worth over Rs 3,000 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), an official said.

In the education sector, the Chief Minister announced an additional Rs 50 crore for the upgradation of MCD primary schools. The funds will be utilised to strengthen school infrastructure, improve sanitation facilities, modernise classrooms, and create a better learning environment for students.​

To modernise the city’s sanitation system, the Delhi Government has also approved a long-term project worth approximately Rs 2,300 crore under a 10-year OPEX (Operational Expenditure) model, it said.​

Under this initiative, 70 additional mechanical road sweeping machines are being deployed to enhance cleaning coverage. These will operate alongside existing machines to ensure effective dust and waste removal.​

Additionally, 1,000 electric litter pickers are being introduced to make sanitation operations more efficient, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced. The Chief Minister said this initiative would serve as a sustainable solution for pollution control.

A separate allocation of Rs 50 crore has also been approved for the repair and upgradation of community buildings under the Municipal Corporation.​

The Chief Minister noted that nearly 298 community buildings, mostly located in smaller colonies, are widely used by economically weaker sections for weddings and other social functions, making their improvement essential.



