Bandish Bandits star Shreya Chaudhry shares her bucket list

Actress Shreya Chaudhry has revealed her bucket list, and it is all about trying out different things to stay motivated.

"I have always loved adventure since childhood. I believe that taking a different route from the mundane keeps one motivated in life. For me, the bucket list is what keeps me going and makes me happy.

I have a long list of things on my bucket list. To highlight a few sky diving, witnessing northern lights and, since I like flying, I would love to get pilot's license," Shreya said.

Her bucket list also includes; starting a production house of her own, experience snowfall, last but not least learning how to ride a horse without a saddle. She feels that these are just means to gain more knowledge and create wonderful memories," she added.

Shreya recently made headlines for her role in the web show, "Bandish Bandits", also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni,Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Kunaal Roy Kapur.