Bappi Lahari Meets His Grandson Krrish After 18 Months Post Recovery From Covid-19

It is all known that Bollywood's legendary singer Bappi Lahari is discharged from the Breach Candy hospital post recovering from deadly Covid-19. Well, his son Bappa spoke to the media and said that, his father met his grandson Krrish after 18 months and is excited to play with him and have fun.



He said, "It so happens that Papa had seen Krrish last when he was 18 months old. Post that 18/19 months have passed. Papa is very excited to be with Krrish and spends a lot of time playing different things with him."

When asked about his father's health, Bappa said, "Well, he's feeling a bit weak. But that will settle with the passage of time. He's just loving it when it comes to plating with Krrish. How his day rolls by, he doesn't even realise. My sister stays nearby and at times, her kids are also at our house. So it's a very fun-filled atmosphere now at home".

Bappi Lahari shared the happy news post recovering from Covid-19 through Instagram page…





Along with sharing a stylish picture, Bappi also wrote, "With the blessings of Almighty and my loved ones ❤️ I am back home ! A special thank you to the doctors, Nurses and staff of #breachcandyhospital .

Thank you all for the Prayers and Good Wishes 🙏 #covidwarriors".

A few days ago, he dropped a message on his Instagram and told his fans to register to get vaccinated.





"I've just pre-registered for my #COVID19Vaccine – what are you waiting for!

As soon as I found out that us over 60's and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight. It was quick & simple to register at Cowin.gov.in (link in bio) and I urge all of my friends in this age bracket to do the same!

Please pre-register in advance as this is much more efficient than walk-ins, which should be after 3pm. Just take your Aadhaar card, voter or any government ID which has your photo, gender and date of birth.

Join me and millions of other over 60's in pre-registering for your vaccine, today to protect yourself, your family, and India.

#Unite2FightCorona

#LargestVaccineDrive

#VaccineVarta

#CoWin".