Bee Sting Tragedy: Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur dies at 53

Sunjay Kapur, industrialist and ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away at the age of 53 after a sudden cardiac arrest. The CEO of Sona Comstar was reportedly playing polo in London when the incident occurred. According to sources, he accidentally swallowed a bee that stung him in the throat, leading to a fatal reaction and cardiac arrest.

An alleged eyewitness revealed that Sunjay’s final words were, “I have swallowed something,” affirming the bee sting theory. Strangely, just days before his death, Sunjay shared a reflective post about the brevity of life, urging people to avoid regrets and embrace bold decisions.

His funeral is expected to take place in New Delhi, though delayed due to his British citizenship and ongoing post-mortem procedures. Sunjay was previously married to Karisma Kapoor, with whom he shares two children. He later married Priya Sachdev. His untimely demise has shocked both the business and entertainment world.