Bhediya Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Welcome Varun Dhawan To Their World Of Horror

Varun Dhawan who is basking in the success of his recent movie 'Coolie No. 1', is now ready to entertain the audience with a spooky flick, 'Bhediya'. This horror movie has Kriti Sanon as the lead actress. This movie is all about a man who turns into a wolf on the night of the full moon day. Varun has dropped the teaser of this movie on his Instagram and gave us a glimpse of the plot… Well, Shraddha Kapoor who will come up with the horror movie 'Stree' and Janhvi Kapoor who is all set to entertain the audience with her spooky movie 'Roohi' welcomed Varun Dhawan to the spooky world and shared the teaser on their Instagram pages…









This teaser shows off Varun Dhawan turning into a wolf on the full moon night… The 'Bhediya' is seen walking down roaring…The monochrome background with wonderful full moon effects made this teaser worth watch. Along with sharing the teaser, Varun also wrote, "#BHEDIYA 🐺 ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko

In theatres 14 TH April 2022".









Even the lead actress Kriti Sanon also shared the teaser on her Instagram and wrote, "#Stree aur #Roohi ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam! 🙏🏻

Well, Janhvi Kapoor who is also coming up with a horror movie 'Roohi' also shared the teaser on her Instagram and welcomes 'Bhediya' movie as it belongs to same 'Horror' genre…









Along with the teaser, she also wrote, "#Roohi apni darawani duniya mein swagat karti hai #Bhediya ka!

Even Shraddha Kapoor who is busy with 'Stree'movie which belongs to horror zone, shared the teaser and welcomed Varun to the spooky world…









She wrote, "#STREE apni darawani duniya mein swagat karti hai

#BHEDIYA 🐺".

Bhediya movie is being directed by Amar Kaushik and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. It will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022.