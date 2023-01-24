Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn Looks Terrific Holding The Trishul In This Emotional Narrative

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is not only the lead actor and the director of his next 'Bholaa' but he is also producing the movie under his home banner. Being the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Kaithi, he will be seen as a prisoner in this movie. Holding the strong storyline of emotional narrative, it has Tabu as the cop essaying the role of Diana Joseph. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the teaser and showcased a powerful glimpse of the plot.



Ajay Devgn launched the teaser of the Bholaa movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega... #BholaaTeaser2 Out Now. https://bit.ly/BholaaTeaser2 #Bholaain3D".

Going with the teaser, it is completely filled with high-octane action sequences. It starts off with Ajay Devgn reminiscing his daughter as he is away from her from ten years. But he gets an opportunity to meet her instead he needs to fulfil a mission. He needs to overcome a series of dangerous challenges in order to fulfil his dream. The teaser showcases how he fights with the goons and puts his best by holding the Trishul. The amazing sequences of trucks crashing, bikes skidding, cars flying, blood gushing and bones crushing made the teaser worth watching. The BGM tune "Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tammana Hai…" also raised the expectations on the movie.

Even in the teaser posters, Ajay looked terrific and raised goosebumps with his intense appeal!

Bholaa movie is directed by Ajay Devgn and it is being produced by himself in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar under the ADF Films, T-Series and Reliance Entertainments banners. It is also being made in 3D format! Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will essay cameo roles. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Amit Pandey, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Makarand Deshpande. It will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!

Going with the plot, Police officers take the help of the prisoner to chase the smuggler's gang and then they help him in reuniting with his daughter.