Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After Kiara Ali Advani, Tabu Also Unveils Her Spooky First Look Poster

The horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all making the netizens and the movie buffs await for its release. Being the sequel of the blockbuster movie's first part, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ali Advani are going to replace Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in this complete horror entertainer with a new plot! As the release date is nearing, the makers are treating the netizens by sharing exciting updates. They already revealed the motion first look posters of Kartik and Kiara and introduced them as Rooh Baba and Reet. Now, it's the turn of another lead character of this movie Tabu. Her motion poster is out and is all dreadful!

Tabu shared the motion first look poster and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the motion poster, she also wrote, "A devil or an angel? Or somewhere in between… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022! @kartikaaryan and @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @farhadsamji & @aakashkaushik25 @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @cine1studios @bhoolbhulaiyaa2movie".

Going with the poster, Tabu is seen with a fearful look with sweat oozing out from her forehead as she witnesses the ghost in the mirror. Even the BGM with the "Amije Tumhari…" song also raised the expectations on the movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series and Cine 1 Studios banners. This movie has Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma in important roles while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu are the lead actors. This movie is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake to the Telugu movie Chandramukhi.

This movie will hit the big screens on 20th May, 2022!