Big B opens up on being badly treated by security

In a candid moment on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared a surprising and humbling incident from his early career. The iconic actor revealed a time when he was denied entry to an event, despite being the star performer. The revelation came while speaking to singers Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan, both of whom were guests on the show.

Recalling the event, Bachchan shared, “This incident happened in the 1980s, when we were just starting to perform stage shows abroad. Our first big show in America was such a success that it generated a lot of buzz. Later, when I was scheduled to perform in Chicago, the organizers suggested that I enter the venue not through the stage, but from the audience, as they had set up a special gate for me.”

As Bachchan made his way to the entrance, he was stopped by the police. “The officer told me, 'You cannot go in.' I replied, ‘I’m the performer, I need to go in.’” Despite being the main attraction, Bachchan was initially not allowed entry, much to his surprise.

The actor also shared that Shah Rukh Khan had faced a similar situation. Bachchan recalled a time when Khan, during the peak of his fame, was also stopped by the police while trying to enter a show in Delhi. “Shah Rukh told the officer, ‘I’m Shah Rukh Khan!’ But the officer responded, ‘You may be Shah Rukh Khan, but you can’t go inside.’”

Bachchan's story not only brought laughter but also highlighted the occasional irony of fame and the humility that even the biggest stars experience in their careers.