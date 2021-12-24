Big News: Kareena Kapoor Khan Tests Negative For Deadly Covid-19

It's great news for all the fans of Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor Khan! Finally, she tested negative for Covid-19 and shared this happy news with all her fans through her Instagram Stories. Earlier today, BMI announced that Kareena Kapoor's reports came negative for Omicron genome sequencing and a couple of hours later, she tested negative too! What can be the biggest gift for Christmas than it…

















































































This image reads, "I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs… The BMC for being so amazing and prompt… SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best … And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from the family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before – Kareena Kapoor Khan".

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 through a social media post. She wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Well, she will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha movie which also has Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya in the supporting role. This movie will be released in the next April i.e on 14th April 2022 on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival! This movie is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners.