Big News: Rajkummar Rao And Janhvi Kapoor Are Teaming Up For A Cricket Drama 'Mr And Mrs Mahi'

Another big news for the day… Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar came up with another interesting drama 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' and that too with cricket background. Well, it has young actor Rajkummar Rao as the lead actor and glam doll Janhvi Kapoor as the lead actress. The announcement video of the movie has been dropped on social media by the makers just a few minutes ago and within a less span of time, it is creating noise too!

Along with sharing the video, the makers wrote, "It takes a partnership of the hearts to achieve a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, a match made for the winning streak! Coming to cinemas near you on 7th October 2022."

Going with the movie announcement video, it introduced the lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as Mahendra and Mahima. They are on the same path of making the country proud with their game. Being a cricket drama, even the commentary as the background voice made the video worth watching! This movie is being directed by Gunjan Saxena fame Sharan Sharma. Yes, he is teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor for the second time and this time it's a completely different genre being the cricket drama. Going with the tagline, "No Dream Is Ever Chased Alone" raises the expectations on the movie.

Even Rajkummar Rao also dropped the announcement video and shared his happiness with all his fans…

He wrote, "Sometimes you can't chase your dreams, alone! Excited for this partnership on the field with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Sharan Sharma. See you in cinemas on 7th October, 2022. #MrAndMrsMahi".

Along with this video, the makers also announced the release date. It will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 7th October, 2022.

This movie will be produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. The other details of this movie will be announced soon!

Speaking about the lead actor Rajkummar Rao, he is full busy and enjoying the best phase in both personal and professional careers. He got recently hitched to his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa a couple of days ago and is enjoying the beautiful phase of his life. He also shared an awesome wedding video on his social media page and once again showered all his love on his dear wife…

Sharing this beautiful glimpse, he also wrote, "US️ @patralekhaa Sharing a glimpse of the most beautiful day of our lives with all of you. Thank you @theweddingfilmer @devikanarainandcompany @storiesbyjosephradhik @anewknot".

In this video, this beautiful pair is seen tying the knot with much love! They expressed their feelings putting their heart out. Both of them said, their 11 years journey is really beautiful and now they are going to start a new life! With all smiles and happy tears, the newlyweds started their life in a joyous mood!

Presently Rajkummar Rao is busy with Hit: The First Case and Monica, O My Darling movies. Coming to the Janhvi Kapoor, she is also busy with a couple of interesting movies like Mili, Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.