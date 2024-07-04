'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha raps Poulomi Das for her outburst, Ranvir calls Sana Makbul ‘mandbuddhi’

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, several housemates including Munisha Khatwani, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul will be seen having an outburst.

Munisha will be seen openly discussing the recently evicted contestant Poulomi Das’s behaviour in a conversation with her fellow housemates. The celebrated tarot card reader will be seen expressing her disappointment over Poulomi's loss of temper and its impact on her image.

"Whatever the situation, Poulomi should have thought about her image," Munisha remarked.

"In a reality show like this, it's crucial to maintain one's composure and be mindful of how one is perceived. Her reaction was overly hyper, and I feel it could have been managed better."

Later in the episode, Ranvir is seen clashing with co-housemate Sana Makbul in the kitchen and even called her “brainless.” The two will be seen clashing over kitchen responsibilities.

The fight began when Ranvir, who oversees the breakfast preparations, instructed the kitchen team to clean up vegetable peels and trash left on the platform.

Sana, who was assigned to chop vegetables for breakfast/lunch, took offence and shared that cleaning was not her duty but Ranvir's.

"My work is chopping, not cleaning. That’s your duty. I usually do it, but you don’t have to poke me every time."

Ranvir asked Sana to lower her voice, and she said: "You need to use your brain and listen!"

Ranvir retorted: "Buddhi ki baat tum mat karo, Mandbuddhi!"

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.