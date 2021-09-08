Birthday Special: Best Dialogues Of Bollywood's Khiladi Actor Akshay Kumar

Today is a special day for all the fans of Bollywood's Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar. He turned a year older and is celebrating his 54th birthday today. Being one of most-busiest actors of Bollywood, he will always have 4-5 movies in his hand. He is the most sought-after actor in the Indian Film Industry and his movies speak more about him! Right from comedy movies to war dramas, he tried every subject and proved that he is a versatile actor. He never compromises when it comes to presenting himself best on the big screens and also transforms his body to best fit the bill!

On this special occasion, we Hans India have listed down the best dialogues of Akshay Kumar's movies… Take a look!

Singh Is Bling

• "Singh jahan pair rakhta hai… Oh ilaka uska ho jata hai…".

• "Aaj tak saare kaam adhure chode hain maine… Lekin yeh kaam adhura nahin chodunga… Himmat hai toh aazma kar dekh…".

Namste London

• "Jab tak haar nahi hoti na ... tab tak aadmi jeeta hua rehta hai".

• "Jahan pyar hota hai, wahan naraazgi nahi... umeed hoti hai".

• "Besharami aur imaandari farak kuch nahi haunda hai... farak sirf sunne waale de dil vich haunda hai".

Dhadkan

• "Besharami aur imaandari farak kuch nahi haunda hai... farak sirf sunne waale de dil vich haunda hai".

• "Tum log sab jhoot bol rahe ho... najane kitne din, kitne mahine, kitne saal jhoot pe jhoot pe jhoot bolte aaye... aur main chup chap bardaasht karta raha".

Boss

• "Boss ka khun bolta nahi, kholta hai, aur jab yeh kholta hai to yeh ek ek ko phodta hai".

• "Khaak mazaa hai jeene mein... jab tak aag na lagi ho apne dushman ke seene mein".

• "Apne ko kya hai... apne ko sirf pani nikalna hai".

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon

• "Kiski majaal joh chede dilair ko... gardish mein gher lete hai geedar bhi sher ko".

• "Ab ke saawan mein yeh shararat hamare saath hui... hamara ghar chodke saare shehar mein barsaat hui".

• "Hoon main parwana magar koi shamma toh ho raat toh ho... jaan dene ko hoon haazir, koi baat toh ho".

Gabbar Is Back

• "Na yeh sarkari hai Na gair kanooni Na yeh neta hai Na koi terrorist Kaam se Hero Naam se Villain Yeh hai Gabbar!"

• "50-50 kosh door Jab koi rishwat leta hai Toh log kehte hain mat le Warna Gabbar aa jayega".

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

• "Sapne aur haqeeqat mein sirf palak khulne aur band hone ka farak hota hai ...Palak band toh sapna, khuli toh haqeeqat".

• Pyar mein shak ki koi jagah nahi hoti hai... Jahan pyar hota hai, wahan sirf pyar hota hai ...sirf pyar".

• Zindagi mein kuch aise rishte ban jaate hai... Jinhe hum samajhte toh hai, Lekin samajhna nahi chahte… Magar ye joh dil hai na...Ye sab kuch samjhta hai".

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara

• "Peene ki capacity, jeene ki strength, Account ka balance aur naam ka khauff, kabhi bhi kam nahi hona chahiye".

• "Mujhe achcha banne ka koi shaunk nahi hai Suna hai upar waala achche logon ko bahut jald Apne paas bula leta hai".

Rowdy Rathore

"Don't angry me!"

Sing Is Kinng

"Asal king vo Hota hai jo Apne Liye Nahi Doosron Ke Liye lade."

Naam Shabana

"Religion Wala jo column Hota hai, Usme hum bold Aur capital Mein INDIAN Likhte hai."

Airlift

"Saath Hain Toh Kuch hai varna nothing."

Special 26

"Asal Power Dil Mein Hota Hain."

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar… Do continue to entertain us with your awesome screen presence in the coming years too!