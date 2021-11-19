Bob Biswas Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Says ‘Nomoshkar’ Going With A Deadly ‘Killer’ Plot

Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan is back in the form and is lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. Rather than picking the regular love stories and action entertainers, this time, he opted to go with a spine-chilling 'killer' story 'Bob Biswas'. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie dropped the trailer and treated all the fans of Abhishek Bachchan.



Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer of the 'Bob Biswas' movie on his Instagram page and made the day for all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he tagged it jotting down, "Nomoshkar Meet Bob!" Well, it is all known that Bob Biswas is the notorious serial killer… We got to know it through the teaser itself! Coming to the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan aka Bob Biswas is seen forgetting his past and will be hired by a few others to do the murders. But he was the same in the past too and when he will be asked to do the same once again, he will be seen questioning the morality of his actions. He will be introduced to his wife Chitrangadha Singh and thus he tries to be loyal to his family. The famous dialogue from the Kahaani movie "Bob Biswas, ek minute" grabs the attention. Well, it looks like Bob Biswas is doing a drama of forgetting his past as he will be seen doing the murders again in the end. On the whole, the trailer raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher and made us eagerly await for the release of this thriller!

Well, Bob Biswas movie has Ditipriya Roy and Chitrangda Singh as the lead actresses and the movie is made basing the Bob Biswas character from Vidya Balan's Kahaani (2012) movie. He will be seen as a cold-blooded murderer in the attire of an Insurance agent in that movie. Now, the whole story of Bob Biswas will be shown in this spin-off sequel. It also has Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora and Samara Tijori in other important roles.

Speaking about the movie, debutant director Diya Annapurna Ghosh said, "I have had the most fantastic experience designing Bob Biswas, a crime-drama that has a love-story in its essence. This film came to me in 2020 which was one of the most difficult times in all of our lives. I was blessed with a fabulous set of actors like Abhishek and Chitrangda amongst others who have given it their all. With the support of my whole crew, Red Chillies Entertainment and Boundscript, we culminated amidst all odds to make Bob Biswas happen, and I'm very grateful to them."

Earlier even Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about the movie and said, "Bob Biswas is a very popular character which I only realised after I signed the film. So I feel once you get the look right, it is half the battle won. I am happy that people approved of the look. That's a huge boost for me and the film."

Bob Biswas movie is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production banners. This movie is the spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani and the shooting of this movie is wrapped up on 10th December 2020.

This thriller movie will be released on 3rd December, 2021 via Zee5 OTT platform!