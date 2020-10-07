Bollywood Actor Arjun Kapoor Gets Tested Negative For Covid-19

B-Town young hero Arjun Kapoor finally got tested negative for Covid-19 pandemic. It was on 6th September that Arjun took to his social media account and doled out that, he was tested positive for this novel virus. He also mentioned that, he is asymptomatic and thus was suggested to get treated through home quarantine method. Well, it is after 2 months, this 'Ishaqzaade' actor shared the good news and is fully recovered from the pandemic.

Arjun wrote, "I am happy to report that I have tested negative to Coronavirus over the weekend. I'm feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that Coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please wear a mask at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys."

Through this post, Arjun doled out that, he is infected with Covid-19 and is going with home quarantine treatment. Even Arjun's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora was also tested positive for Covid-19 and is now fully recovered from this pandemic.

Malaika recently participated as a judge for 'India's Best Dancer' reality show. Unfortunately, 7-8 crew were tested positive for Covid-19 and it might be the reason for Malaika's positive result. The show is immediately stopped due to this unexpected shock.