Bollywood Actor Govinda Opens About A Rumour And Says Has Been Corrupted

Bollywood's versatile actor Govinda who ruled the big screens with his awesome screen presence spoke to the media recently and opened up about many things. He said that the film industry once sidelined him by not offering good roles. He also said that he now became business-minded these days and will not deal with problems emotionally anymore.

When asked whether embracing his spiritual side these days, he doled out, "No, it is the opposite; I have become more corrupt and bitter. These days, I party, smoke, and also drink. The old Govinda was very pious. Earlier, my emotional nature came in the way of my work but today, I don't get emotional. I deal with situations more practically and business-like."

Speaking on a rumour about turning down the offers, he said, "This is a new rumour that has started doing the rounds. They, in fact, conspire by offering me films that I would not like – ones with sex and violence. If you want to make a film that has a lot of sex, why not make porn films? I also know there was a discussion in one of the offices to give Govinda 15 scenes and two songs and then later make him Bhagwan Dada by giving him just songs, and thereafter make him a junior artiste. But I did not let them succeed. Maine band baja di (I gave it right back). I came back playing the hero and also produced the film. However, it is a different story altogether that my film did not get a platform."

Speaking about the work plans in 2021, he said, "This bad patch of 2020, that has just gone by, has affected not just me but the whole world too. Besides, the year has allowed us to work on different platforms like OTT".