Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma Gives A Befitting Reply To Sunil Gavaskar

We all know that Virat Kohli led RCB lost to Kings XI Punjab in the yesterday's IPL match… Virat Kohli's performance was not that impressive in this match as he dropped a couple of catches and also reachedpavilion with a low score. But the controversy raised after the Indian commentator Sunil Gavaskar doled out, "Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki…". His choice of words made many of them go shocked and thus RCB fans slammed him on social media. Even Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also gave a befitting reply to Sunil Gavaskar…

She took to her Instagram and dropped a note on her 'Stories' and asked Gavaskar why did he made such sweeping statement.





She wrote, "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband's game?



"I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?

"It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose names stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," Anushka Sharma wrote in her Instagram story.

Well, we all know that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first baby. They revealed this happy news to all their fans through social media…

In this pic, Anushka and Virat posed together and are all in smiles… Anushka's is seen flaunting her baby bump wearing a black polka-dotted gown. Well, Virat is seen sporting in a casual tee. Anushka wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏…"