Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora Gets Tested Positive For Coronavirus

It was just yesterday we came to know that Bollywood 'Ishaqzaade' actor Arjun Kapoor getting tested positive for Covid-19. He announced this news through his Instagram and stated that, he is fine and going with home quarantine method. We even got to know that Arjun Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood's glam doll Malaika Arora is also tested positive for Covid-19. Off late, she took to her Instagram and announced this news officially.





In this post, Malaika doled out that, she is tested positive for Coronavirus and doing better as she is asymptomatic. She also wrote, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love – Malaika Arora."

This post garnered many views and film stars like Bipasha Basu, Kajal Aggarwal, Namrata Purohit, Neena Gupta and a few others hoped Maliaka will get well soon.



Well, Malaika recently participated as a judge for 'India's Best Dancer' reality show. Unfortunately, 7-8 crew were tested positive for Covid-19 and it might be the reason for Malaika's positive result. The show is immediately stopped due to this unexpected shock.



Suresh Amin (IFTDC - Indian Film & Television Directors' Association) CEO, said that, "I don't know the exact number, but yes, there have been cases of COVID-19 on India's Best Dancer. Everyone has been taking every possible precaution but I guess the pandemic is so severe that we have to deal with it come what may."



Hope Malaika and Arjun Kapoor get well soon and back to normalcy!!!

