‘Telangana Rising 2047’ to radically transform state’s image: Governor

Hyderabad: The “Telangana Rising 2047” vision aims to radically transform the image of Telangana and position the State as a key driver of India’s progress by 2047, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Monday.

Addressing the 77th Republic Day celebrations after hoisting the national flag at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds, the Governor said the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 document, launched on the completion of two years of the present government, lays out a comprehensive roadmap for inclusive and sustainable development.

Under the Vision 2047 framework, Telangana has set an ambitious target of becoming a 3 trillion dollar economy, he said.

The Governor explained that the vision document structures the State into three distinct economic zones. The Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), with Hyderabad as the growth engine; the Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE), located between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) with a focus on manufacturing; and the Rural Agriculture Regional Economy (RARE), beyond the RRR, centred on agriculture, the green economy and agri-based enterprises.

Key components of Vision 2047 include the Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapu Ghat, greenfield highways, dry ports, the second phase of the Metro Rail, radial roads between the ORR and RRR, proposed airports at Warangal and Adilabad, and industrial corridors linking Hyderabad with Nagpur, Bengaluru and Vijayawada.

Highlighting urban governance reforms, the Governor said the government expanded the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by merging 27 municipalities within the CURE area, increasing its jurisdiction from 650 sq km to 2,053 sq km. The GHMC has also been reorganised into 300 wards, 60 circles and 12 zones to ensure efficient civic administration.

To strengthen law and order and enhance public safety, three new police commissionerates have been established in the CURE area and one in the proposed Future City region, he said.

The Governor noted that several initiatives have been taken to reduce pollution in the core urban area. These include 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles, and the introduction of the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) policy to relocate polluting industries outside the ORR while allowing unit owners to convert their land for multi-use purposes.

He also spoke about Bharat Future City, a 30,000-acre greenfield urban development envisioned as India’s first Net Zero Smart City. Strategically located at Mucherla and Kandukur, south of Hyderabad between the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar highways, the city’s master plan includes an AI City, the Young India Skills University, a Health City focused on medical tourism, and a comprehensive sports hub. The project emphasises sustainability, forest cover and “walk-to-work” townships, supported by advanced connectivity infrastructure.

The Governor further said that the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited has prepared a master plan to develop a 55-km stretch of the Musi River from Osman Sagar to Gowrelli (ORR East) and from Himayath Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat.

To make Hyderabad a safer city, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has been brought into force to curb encroachments on tanks and water bodies, he added.

The government also plans to upgrade 12,000 km of Roads and Buildings (R&B) roads under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), with Rs 11,399 crore sanctioned under Phase I, to be completed within 30 months. In addition, 7,450 km of Panchayat Raj roads will be upgraded under HAM at an estimated cost of Rs 16,007 crore.

The Governor said Hyderabad continues to be a major hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), hosting around 20 per cent of such centres in India, thereby reinforcing its status as a leading investment destination with growing global recognition.