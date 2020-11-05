Bollywood Actress Sonali Bendre Shares The Glimpse Of Her ‘Karwa Chauth’ Celebrations

Karwa Chauth festival was celebrated by most of the couples with much joy… This auspicious festival has some special traditions and rituals. All the wives need to keep a fast from sunrise to sunset and can have a glass of water from the hands of their husbands after witnessing the moon. Even many of our dear Bollywood stars like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Shriya Saran, Pinke Roshan, etc., also celebrated this festival with much joy and prayed for their wellbeing. Even Sonali Bendre also celebrated this festival and dropped a candid pic on her Instagram along with doling out the importance of this special day in her life…





Sonali dropped a candid pic of their couple on this special day and looked all happy posing with her hubby Goldie Behl. She is seen dressed up in a bright pink classy outfit and also doles out the importance of 'Karwa Chauth' festival in her life… "Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating ❤️

I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life.

Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law. It's become a tradition to celebrate it together and I actually look forward to the day and what it entails, especially when we all come together. For me, it's about this sisterhood we have created, being grateful for the beautiful bond my husband and I share and of course the opportunity to be pampered throughout the day. Do what makes you happy!"

Sonali Bendre was recently recovered from deadly metastatic cancer after taking the treatment in New York. She was diagnosed with cancer in July, 2018 and it was a tough fight for her but with the help of her husband Goldie Behl and family members she successfully defeated cancer and is back to India after completing the course of her treatment.