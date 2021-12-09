Bollywood Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Are Officially Married

Today is a special day for all the fans of Bollywood's ace actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif… These lovebirds got hitched a couple of hours ago at Six Senses Fort Barwara Palace, Rajasthan amid their close family members and Bollywood friends. The wedding took place in a gala way and the bride and groom tied a knot and exchanged Varmala's wearing the designer Sabyasachi wedding outfits. Off late, a few wedding pics of this power couple are doing rounds on social media and are creating noise all over.

Bollywood's ace photographer Manav Manglani also shared the wedding pics of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Here are a few glimpses of guests and family members from Barwara Fort, Rajasthan…

Beautiful bride Katrina is seen from the back all dressed up in a designer red lehenga.

Beautiful bride and groom Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are seen in this pic. Katrina shined in a designer and heavy red lehenga. She went with a rose bun hairdo and is all in smiles. Vicky Kaushal wore a golden off-white wedding outfit along with the Sehra!

This is another pic of newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif!

According to a source, "A special white horse from Sawai Madhopur was arranged for the groom as he arrived at the mandap. Bands played in the background as Vicky performed the pre-wedding rituals".

Well, the couple will stay in the Barwara fort till 12th December, 2021. They will return to Mumbai and resume their shootings. "Both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won't be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding", said a close source of the couple!

Happy Married Life Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif…