Bollywood: Sara Ali Khan's Driver Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

Covid-19. Off late, even Sara Ali Khan also announced that, her driver has been tested positive with this novel virus. But the good news is, all her family members and the other staff at home are tested negative and are staying safe at home. Bollywood: Is Covid-19 slowly bringing financial capital Mumbai under its clutches??? With the increase in the positive cases rapidly, even Bollywood celebrities are also getting attacked with this deadly virus. We have already heard the news of Big B Amitabh and his family getting tested positive with.

Sara took to her Instagram and announced this news leaving a note…

In this post, Sara stated that, her driver is tested positive and BMC was alerted about this news… Thus her driver is transferred to quarantine center. She even doled out, they are taking necessary precautions to stay away from Covid-19. She also thanked BMC for their help and guidance…

Even Anupam Kher's mother and his brother's family was tested positive. Coming to Amitabh ji's health progress, doctors stated that he and Abhishek are getting better and are recovering from this disease. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are going with home isolation method and Jaya Bachchan is undergoing 14-day quarantine period although she is tested negative.