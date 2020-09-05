Bollywood’s Veteran Filmmaker Johnny Bakshi Dies At 82

Veteran filmmaker and producer Johnny Bakshi breathed his last on Saturday suffering from a cardiac arrest. He died at 82 and died in the Arogya Nidhi hospital in suburban Juhu. He was admitted to the same hospital on Friday morning after complaining of breathlessness. He was also tested for Covid-19 pandemic but the report came negative.

Bakshi's death news was told to PTI by his family members. "He was hospitalised yesterday due to breathlessness and was put on a ventilator. The COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested negative for it. He passed away between 1.30-2.00 am due to cardiac arrest", says Bakshi's daughter Priya. Even his last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of his family members.

Coming to Johnny Bakshi's career, he served Bollywood for almost 4 decades and worked as filmmaker and director. ManzileinAurBhi Hain, (1974), Raavan, (1984) and Phir Teri KahaniYaadAayee (1993). He has also directed two films DakuAur Police (1992) and Khudai (1994) are some his best movies.

Even Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi mourned for this veteran filmmaker's demise and reminisced him through their posts on their Twitter pages.

Anupam Kher

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of dear #JohnnyBakshi. He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator. He had the most infectious laughter which made everybody happy around him. अलविदा मेरे दोस्त ।ओम शांति🙏 pic.twitter.com/xmlcldfk9k — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2020



Shabana Azmi

Sorry to learn about the passing away of filmaker Johny Bakshi this morning.. Did a film with him Vishwasghat very early in my career. He was invested in cinema.Condolences to the family and friends. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 5, 2020



RIP Johnny Bakshiji…

